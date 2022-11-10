Embassy felicitates Indian gold medallists in Riyadh

Jeddah: In an effort to enhance the real sporting spirit among young Indians, Indian Embassy in Riyadh felicitated two Indian athlete gold medallists for the first time in Saudi Arabia’s history.

On Wednesday Indian Embassy felicitated Mohammed Mehad Sha of Andhra Pradesh and Kadeeja Nizah of Kerala, who won Gold Medals in Badminton in the prestigious Saudi Games that concluded on Monday.

Cd’A N. Ram Prasad presented mementos and shawls to young athletes who impressed the sports fraternity in Saudi Arabia.

The young sports heroes were touched by honour accorded to them by the Indian embassy and hailed it.

Besides Indian Diplomat Moin Akhtar, prominent social worker Shihab Kottukad, AP NRT coordinator Muzammil Shaikh, New Middle East School Principal Grace Thomas, coaches, parents of both winners, and Telugu community member Yeranna and others attended the event.