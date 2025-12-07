Emerging Arab film talent honoured at Red Sea film festival

The initiative is aligned with the festival’s broader mission to support young filmmakers and strengthen the Arab film industry.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th December 2025 8:14 pm IST

Screen International has announced the Arab Stars of Tomorrow 2025 at the Red Sea International Film Festival to recognise emerging film talent across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This initiative, in partnership with Film AlUla, will spotlight new talent of actors, writers, directors and producers and showcase contemporary storytelling that throws light on social and cultural changes in the region.

As part of the programme, Film AlUla organised a special photoshoot at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hegra in AlUla, while participants also visited Jeddah’s historic district during the festival to interact with industry leaders.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

The initiative is aligned with the festival’s broader mission to support young filmmakers and strengthen the Arab film industry.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th December 2025 8:14 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button