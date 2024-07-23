Eminem to headline MDLBEAST Soundstorm festival in Riyadh

Joining Eminem in the lineup will be DJs Richie Hawtin and Marco Carola.

Published: 23rd July 2024
Riyadh: Renowned United States (US) rapper Eminem is all set to make his debut performance in Saudi Arabia during the MDLBEAST Soundstorm festival in 2024.

The fifth edition of the Soundstorm festival will run from December 12 until December 14 at Rock Banban in Riyadh.

This year’s festival will feature an electrifying lineup of celebrities that included Eminem, American rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, British rock legends Muse, Swiss DJ duo Adriatique (Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer), German DJ Boris Brejcha, Italian DJ Marco Carola, British-Canadian DJ Richie Hawtin, and many more.

As the region’s biggest and loudest music festival, Soundstorm showcases a vibrant mix of music styles and genres from around the world.

Ramadan Al-Haratani, CEO of MDLBEAST, said,

“Soundstorm, the region’s biggest music festival, has successfully made a remarkable impact on the regional and global music scene, making it an eagerly anticipated annual festival for music fans worldwide.”

“This has contributed to enhancing the Kingdom’s position in the music entertainment sector.”

The three-day pass starts at 209 Saudi riyals and includes on-site complimentary parking for all ticket holders.

Tickets for Soundstorm 2024, including GA+ and other categories, are available on the MDLBEAST website.

