Emirates Draw: Indian expat misses Rs 226 cr lottery by one digit, wins Rs 56L

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Mumbai man narrowly missed the grand prize of Dirhams 100 million (Rs 2,26,56,22,014) by just one number but won the second prize of Dirhams 250,000 (Rs 56,64,27) in the latest Emirates Draw Mega7.

The winner Alex Xaveier Fernandes, bagged the prize after he picked six out of seven digits of the winning sequence in the

Emirates Draw.

Fernandes, who has been living in Dubai from the past 27 years, works in the Oil and Gas Service Industry.

He started purchasing tickets a few months and has been playing MEGA7, EASY6 and FAST5 every week.

Fernandes was overjoyed with excitement to learn about his win.

“The news triggered a whirlwind of emotions at home — joy, tears, and excitement planning for the future,” he told Emirates organizers.

Fernandes expressed plans to utilize his winnings, but the final decision is ultimately up to his wife.

“The final call will be made by my wife, as she manages finances way better than me,” he noted.

