Emirates Draw: Indian expat misses Rs 226 cr lottery by one digit, wins Rs 56L

Fernandes was overjoyed with excitement to learn about his win.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th October 2023 12:00 pm IST
Emirates Draw: Mumbai man misses Rs 226 cr lottery by one digit, wins Rs 56L
Alex Xaveier Fernandes (Photo: Emirates Draw)

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Mumbai man narrowly missed the grand prize of Dirhams 100 million (Rs 2,26,56,22,014) by just one number but won the second prize of Dirhams 250,000 (Rs 56,64,27) in the latest Emirates Draw Mega7.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The winner Alex Xaveier Fernandes, bagged the prize after he picked six out of seven digits of the winning sequence in the

Emirates Draw.

Fernandes, who has been living in Dubai from the past 27 years, works in the Oil and Gas Service Industry.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
How to get professional driving permit in Dubai instantly?

He started purchasing tickets a few months and has been playing MEGA7, EASY6 and FAST5 every week.

Fernandes was overjoyed with excitement to learn about his win.

“The news triggered a whirlwind of emotions at home — joy, tears, and excitement planning for the future,” he told Emirates organizers.

Fernandes expressed plans to utilize his winnings, but the final decision is ultimately up to his wife.

“The final call will be made by my wife, as she manages finances way better than me,” he noted.

Also Read
35 Saudi docs begin 16-hr surgery to separate conjoined Tanzanian twins

About Emirates Draw

Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator providing entertainment, innovative gaming platforms and products with a CSR-first approach to support individuals and society.

The organization has three fast growing games, MEGA7, EASY6 and FAST5 which generate millions of dirhams weekly.

FAST5 is an exceptional weekly contest held every Saturday at 21:00 UAE time that offers participants the opportunity to win a life-changing grand prize of Dirhams 25,000 every month for 25 years.

Participants can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available in both Android and Apple stores.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th October 2023 12:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button