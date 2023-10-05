How to get professional driving permit in Dubai instantly?

Abu Dhabi: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has said that professional passenger transport drivers can now get permits instantly instead of waiting for 24 hours for approval.

The initiative is part of RTA’s digital transformation strategy for permits. It is also in line with the Smart City initiative and RTA’s 3rd Strategic Goal “People Happiness”.

Sultan Al Akraf, director of driver affairs at RTA’s Public Transport Agency said, “The initiative will benefit taxi drivers, luxury vehicle drivers, and school bus drivers.”

“The aim of the new digital permits for practicing professional passenger transport drivers as well as school transport attendants is to bring happiness to customers through offering services that save their time and efforts,” noted Al Akraf.

How to apply for the permit?

The affiliated company has to apply for a permit on RTA website and pay the permit fee.

The driver must install the Dubai Drive app on smart devices and complete the pre-registration within the app.