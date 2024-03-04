Emirates Draw: Indian software engineer takes Rs 15 lakh home

Abu Dhabi: A 45-year-old Indian national from Kerala won a staggering Dirham 70,000 (Rs 15,79,811) in the latest Emirates Draw MEGA7.

The winner, Biju Thomas, bagged the mega prize after he matched five numbers from a pool of 42 balls of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Thomas, who works as a software engineer, has been participating in the draw from the last year.

Also Read UAE: Indian expat wins Rs 33 crore in Big Ticket draw

He expressed gratitude to Emirates Draw saying, “I consider myself very fortunate, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Emirates Draw for all that they do.”

Thomas intends to utilize his winnings to settle his financial obligations, which have been a constant source of stress.

Emirates Draw: How to participate

Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator providing entertainment, innovative gaming platforms, and products with a CSR-first approach to support individuals and society.

Also Read Choreographer Awez Darbar honoured with UAE’s golden visa

The organization has three fast-growing games, MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5, which generate millions of dirhams weekly.

Emirates Draw sales are temporarily suspended in the UAE, but its games continue to provide weekly exciting opportunities for global winners.

People can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available on both Android and Apple stores.