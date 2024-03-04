UAE: Indian expat wins Rs 33 crore in Big Ticket draw

A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expat won a staggering Dirham 15 million (Rs 33,83,32,500) on Sunday, March 3, in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket weekly draw.

The winner, Mohammed Shereef, bagged the prize after purchasing ticket number 186551 for the raffle draw number 261 which he purchased online on February 23.

Shereef, who works in Business Bay as a procurement officer, has been participating in the draw farom the past 10 years.

He purchased the ticket along with 19 of his colleagues, with each sharing at least Dirham 750,000 (Rs 1,69,25,271).

In a live phone interview with Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra, Shereef overwhelmed to learn about his win and expressed gratitude to Allah.

He intends to bring his family from India, start his own business, and donate a portion to charity.

How to participate in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Those who purchase raffle tickets during March automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four participants walk away with Dirham 100,000 every week.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchase tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed Dirham 10 million on March 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.