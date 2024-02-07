Emirates, Etihad Airways among list of top 25 safest airlines

According to AirlineRatings, the list is topped by Air New Zealand.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th February 2024 5:08 pm IST
flights
Representational photo

Emirates and Etihad Airways from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) secured spots in the list of the top 25 safest airlines in 2024.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The list that is released by AirlineRatings, an airline safety and product rating review website, is topped by Air New Zealand.

Emirates, Etihad Airways

Both airlines serve as the flag carriers of the UAE, with Etihad Airways headquartered in Abu Dhabi and Emirates based in Dubai.

MS Education Academy

They stand as the first and second-largest airlines in the UAE.

Also Read
Top 10 congested cities in the world: Is Hyderabad on the list?

List of top 25 safest airlines

The list has airlines from various parts of the world. Following is the complete list of safest airlines:

  1. Air New Zealand
  2. Qantas
  3. Virgin Australia
  4. Etihad Airways
  5. Qatar Airways
  6. Emirates
  7. All Nippon Airways
  8. Finnair
  9. Cathay Pacific Airways
  10. Alaska Airlines
  11. SAS
  12. Korean Air
  13. Singapore Airlines
  14. EVA Air
  15. British Airways
  16. Turkish Airlines
  17. TAP Air Portugal
  18. Lufthansa
  19. KLM
  20. Japan Airlines
  21. Hawaiian Airlines
  22. American Airlines
  23. Air France
  24. Air Canada
  25. United Airlines

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th February 2024 5:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button