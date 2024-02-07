Emirates, Etihad Airways among list of top 25 safest airlines

Emirates and Etihad Airways from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) secured spots in the list of the top 25 safest airlines in 2024.

The list that is released by AirlineRatings, an airline safety and product rating review website, is topped by Air New Zealand.

Emirates, Etihad Airways

Both airlines serve as the flag carriers of the UAE, with Etihad Airways headquartered in Abu Dhabi and Emirates based in Dubai.

They stand as the first and second-largest airlines in the UAE.

List of top 25 safest airlines

The list has airlines from various parts of the world. Following is the complete list of safest airlines: