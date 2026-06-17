Emirates launches travel insurance covering conflict

Dubai: Emirates on Wednesday, June 17, launched a new travel insurance product that includes medical cover for conflict-related incidents, becoming the first airline in the world to offer a Comprehensive Travel Cover package.

Developed in partnership with Travel Guard, the insurance includes trip cancellation cover, compensation for baggage loss or delays, unlimited medical expenses and worldwide emergency evacuation.

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The policy provides reimbursement of up to USD 25,000 for medical expenses arising from conflict-related incidents and includes a complimentary trip extension of up to 30 days. Emirates said the cover is available regardless of government travel advisories.

Assistance during disruptions

The airline will provide additional support to passengers affected by operational disruptions, including hotel accommodation in certain circumstances such as airspace closures.

We’ve become the first airline in the world to offer Comprehensive Travel Cover, a travel insurance product that handles it all, including medical cover for conflict-related incidents, backed by airline-managed hotel accommodation and extended-stay support, in addition to… pic.twitter.com/4vK3zamSBm — Emirates (@emirates) June 17, 2026

Customers whose flights are cancelled due to conflict-related events will also be rebooked to their destination at no additional cost when Emirates services are unavailable, including journeys involving connections with other airlines.

Available across 27 destinations

The Comprehensive Travel Cover is available from June 17 for passengers travelling to 27 destinations, including the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa and New Zealand.

Customers can purchase the cover while booking flights on the Emirates website or add it later through the airline’s Manage Booking service.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said the initiative was introduced after customer feedback highlighted a gap in the travel insurance market.

“Listening to customer feedback, we realised that travel demand remains strong but there was a gap in the market with regards to travel insurance cover. Therefore, we acted to address our customers’ needs,” he said.

Russel Antonio, Head of Global Business and Partnerships at Travel Guard, said the collaboration aims to provide travellers with greater reassurance throughout their journeys.

The announcement comes days after Etihad Airways unveiled complimentary medical travel insurance for eligible international visitors travelling to Abu Dhabi on its services. Offered in partnership with Daman, the programme provides medical coverage for up to 15 days in the UAE.