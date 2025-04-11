Emirates serves 90M passengers on India-Dubai route since 1985

Emirates Airline has served more than 90 million passengers between Dubai and India since launching operations in 1985.

The milestone was shared during the official visit of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and deputy prime minister of the UAE, to India, which concluded on Wednesday, April 9.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates and chairman of Dubai Airports, who accompanied Sheikh Hamdan, highlighted the airline’s long-standing ties with India.

In a post on X, Sheikh Ahmed wrote, “India was one of @Emirates’ very first destinations, serving over 90 million passengers across 40 years of operation. This visit marks another step forward in the mutual vision for growth and innovation between our two great nations.”

It was an honour to accompany His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum during his visit to the Republic of India.



Our discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Indian officials reaffirmed the deep ties between the UAE and India, built on decades of… pic.twitter.com/Y8fsoFIbVF — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) April 9, 2025

He added that discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Indian officials reaffirmed the strong relationship between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India, built on decades of collaboration.

As air travel between the two countries continues to expand, demand has surged. According to the Dubai Media Office (DMO), 538 weekly flights now connect Dubai to 23 Indian cities, operated by six major carriers.

India remains the largest destination market for Dubai International Airport (DXB), accounting for 12 million of the airport’s 92.3 million passengers in 2024.