UAE-India Friendship Hospital set to open in Dubai

In a landmark initiative aimed at supporting blue-collar workers, a not-for-profit healthcare facility — the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-India Friendship Hospital (UIFH) — is set to open in Dubai.

The initiative was announced after Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s official visit to India, which further strengthened bilateral relations.

The UIFH aims to deliver high-quality, affordable, and inclusive medical care to the UAE’s working-class population. The project reflects a shared commitment between the UAE and India to uplift communities through collaborative development, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish UIFH was signed by Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City, along with key founding trustees from the UAE-India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC UC) in Mumbai.

Signatories included Faizal Kottikollon (KEF Holdings), Nilesh Ved (Apparel Group), Siddharth Balachandran (Buimerc Corporation), Tariq Chauhan (EFS Facilities), and Ramesh S Ramakrishnan (Transworld Group).

"دبي الصحية" توّقع مذكرة تفاهم لإنشاء مستشفى الصداقة الإماراتية الهندية (UIFH)، وهي مبادرة خيرية مشتركة بمباركة حكومتي دبي والهند، وتهدف إلى تقديم خدمات رعاية صحية عالية الجودة وبتكلفة معقولة. pic.twitter.com/CQTMRJq0GS — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 10, 2025

In addition, an agreement was formalised between Dubai Medical University (DMU) and India’s top medical institute, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), to foster academic and research collaboration.

The MoU aims to advance collaboration in medical research and diagnosis using AI, leverage India’s expertise in treatment methods, and promote academic exchange through student, graduate, and faculty visits. It also includes cooperation in medical research and the launch of global health programs within existing regulatory frameworks.

During the two-day visit on Tuesday, April 8, and Wednesday, April 9, Sheikh Hamdan and India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, witnessed the signing of eight MoUs across key sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, maritime, and logistics. These agreements aim to deepen bilateral cooperation and unlock future opportunities for both nations.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “India and the UAE are bound by a deep-rooted friendship and a shared dedication to shaping the future through innovation, opportunity, and sustainable growth.”

He added that these agreements align with the shared vision of both nations to create resilient economies, empower communities, and drive human development — all grounded in long-term cooperation and mutual respect.