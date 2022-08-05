Emirates warns of scam competition offering free flight tickets

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has issued a warning against a fake competition that claims to offer free roundtrip tickets.

The scam, which has been circulated on social media, asks people to answer four questions and win two round-trip Emirates tickets to Europe, Asia or domestic flights as vacation giveaways.

Question: Is this a genuine @emirates offer? It seems suspicious, and likely a phishing scam. The link I was sent via WhatsApp from a trusted contact, is a tinyurl so one cannot make out the exact link address; and the menu or search are not active links. pic.twitter.com/xlgKgTLv6p — E P Creative Media (@EPCreativeMedia) August 4, 2022

“Emirates is aware that there are online competitions circulating regarding (ticket) giveaways. This is not an official competition and we advise caution,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times. “All Emirates-authorised content is hosted on our official channels, including our social media accounts marked with a blue tick.”

A number of fake posts have been doing the rounds recently and consumers in the UAE are advised to always be extra careful when opening links and sharing them with their friends.