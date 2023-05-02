Emirates wins ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ award for 10th year in row

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai-based Emirates airlines has once again been crowned as ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ for the 10th year in row at Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2023 held in Dubai on Monday.

The airline also received high marks for consistently delivering better experiences through its best-in-class services and pioneering products.

Also Read Saudi: Makkah records 181 days of extreme heat in 37 years

Emirates bagged four prestigious awards in the following categories:

Best Airline Worldwide

Airline with the Best Premium Economy Class

Airline with the Best First Class

Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East

We've been named ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ for the tenth year in a row at last night’s Business Traveller Middle East Awards! https://t.co/48Zejj6NpN pic.twitter.com/adc9tyhR6I — Emirates (@emirates) May 2, 2023

UAE’s Etihad Airways also earned three awards:

Airline with the Best Cabin Crew

Airline with the Best Economy Class

Airline with the Best Frequent Flyer Programme

Also, flydubai bagged the ‘Best Low-Cost Airline Serving the Middle East’.

Qatar Airways took home two awards:

Airline with the Best Business Class

Best Regional Airline Serving the Middle East

We’ve been recognised by Business Traveller Middle East Awards 👏



🏆 Best Cabin Crew for the 3rd consecutive year

🏆 Best Economy Class

🏆 Best Frequent Flyer Programme



We’re thrilled about this acknowledgment and look forward to making memories with you on board, from Abu… pic.twitter.com/oqXffMpTWh — Etihad Airways (@etihad) May 2, 2023