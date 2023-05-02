Emirates wins ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ award for 10th year in row

The airline won in four categories, including Best Premium Economy Class.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd May 2023 9:51 pm IST
Emirates wins 'Best Airline Worldwide' award for 10th year in row
Photo: Emirates airlines

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai-based Emirates airlines has once again been crowned as ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ for the 10th year in row at Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2023 held in Dubai on Monday.

The airline also received high marks for consistently delivering better experiences through its best-in-class services and pioneering products.

Emirates bagged four prestigious awards in the following categories:

  • Best Airline Worldwide
  • Airline with the Best Premium Economy Class
  • Airline with the Best First Class
  • Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East

UAE’s Etihad Airways also earned three awards:

  • Airline with the Best Cabin Crew
  • Airline with the Best Economy Class
  • Airline with the Best Frequent Flyer Programme

Also, flydubai bagged the ‘Best Low-Cost Airline Serving the Middle East’.

Qatar Airways took home two awards:

  • Airline with the Best Business Class
  • Best Regional Airline Serving the Middle East

