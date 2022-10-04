‘Empty poll promises made by parties have far-reaching ramifications’: EC

The proposed format for disclosure of election promises made by political parties seeks to bring standardisation in the nature of information facilitating comparability.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 4th October 2022 4:53 pm IST
Election Commission

New Delhi:  The Election Commission on Tuesday wrote to political parties to provide authentic information to the voters to assess the financial viability of their election promises and also sought their views on the issue.

The EC said it can’t overlook inadequate disclosures on election promises and consequential undesirable impact on financial sustainability as empty poll promises so made have far-reaching ramifications.

Disclosure proforma mandates declaration of quantification of physical coverage, financial implications of the promises, and availability of the financial resources.

By proposing the reform, the poll panel aims to inform voters about the financial feasibility of election promises in manifestos and also whether they are sustainable within the financial space of the state or the Union government.

