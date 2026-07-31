Hyderabad: The mystery surrounding Emraan Hashmi’s latest Hyderabad visit appears to have been solved. Days after he was spotted at the city airport, the Bollywood star has now been seen shooting in Moinabad. click here to read.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows Emraan walking near a vanity van, dressed in a light-coloured shirt and brown trousers. Reports from the location suggest that the actor was shooting for his upcoming pan-India film, G2.

The viral clip has excited fans, with several Hyderabadis wondering whether more stars from the film will also be spotted around the city during the ongoing schedule.

Emraan plays a pivotal role in G2, the sequel to Adivi Sesh’s 2018 spy thriller Goodachari. Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Banita Sandhu in key roles. Its release was reportedly postponed after Adivi Sesh suffered an injury while working on another project.

This isn’t Emraan’s first brush with Telugu cinema. He made his Tollywood debut opposite Pawan Kalyan in They Call Him OG. Now, with G2, the actor seems ready to strengthen his presence in the Telugu film industry.