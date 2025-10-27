Emraan Hashmi’s reacts to his viral video everyone’s talking about

Hyderabad: Emraan Hashmi, the Bollywood actor who ruled hearts in the 2000s with his romantic thrillers and chartbuster songs, is once again in the spotlight. Known for films like Murder, Jannat, and Gangster, Emraan was once synonymous with intense performances and unforgettable music. However, in recent years, he hasn’t seen many big box-office hits. That changed with Aryan Khan’s Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which has sparked a fresh wave of admiration for the actor.

The Viral Cameo That Won Hearts

The Netflix series, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, features Emraan Hashmi in a hilarious cameo as an intimacy coordinator. The scene where Raghav Juyal’s character sings Kaho Na Kaho from Emraan’s 2004 hit Murder quickly went viral, winning over fans across generations. The sequence became an instant social media sensation, reminding viewers of the magic of Emraan’s early films.

Raghav Juyal’s Hilarious Tribute to Emraan Hashmi is the Best Thing on the Internet Today.❤️🤣#TheBadsOfBollywood #EmraanHashmi #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/slM2C5U4Ko — Saransh (@lonewolfonx) September 18, 2025

Emraan Hashmi Reacts to the Craze

Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Haq with Yami Gautam, Emraan reacted to the viral clip. He revealed that he had a candid chat with Aryan Khan and the Red Chillies Entertainment team about the scene. “We knew it would go viral, but not to this extent. It’s a lesson to be learned,” he said with a smile. Joking about his old “serial kisser” tag, he added, “Earlier, fans called me by name or with another image that starts with ‘S’. Now, they talk about my dialogues instead, so no complaints.”

#EmraanHashmi on Viral Bads of Bollywood Cameo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xbTntqKrpH — ABID KKC ~Awarapan 2~ 3rd April 2026 🕊️❤️ (@KkcAbid) October 27, 2025

Raghav Juyal’s Emotional Moment

Raghav Juyal, who plays Parvaiz in the show, said the scene was deeply emotional for him. “When Emraan sir came, I actually cried during the take. Everyone laughed, but I did it straight from the heart,” he shared.

The viral moment has rekindled nostalgia for Emraan’s 2000s charm while introducing him to a new generation of fans. With The Ba**ds of Bollywood, the actor has once again proved that his charisma never truly faded.