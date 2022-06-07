Enact new laws to deal with hate speeches: Shabbir Ali to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Telangana minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded that the state government explore the options of enacting a new law to deal with the rising cases of hate speeches.

Shabbir Ali, in a media statement on Tuesday, expressed serious concern over the increasing instances of hate speeches in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad. He said there should be a separate law to deal with the cases of hate speeches which must ensure immediate arrest and trial in a fast-track court.

Also Read Will Hyderabad police arrest Nupur Sharma in hate speech case?

“Instances of hate speeches are on the rise as the appropriate and timely action is not being taken against those making such statements. Some BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders have no respect for the law and they feel that they could easily get away with making derogatory remarks against religion, its practices, teachings, and beliefs. For the same reasons, they commit the offense of hurting the religious sentiments of other communities repeatedly. A new law should be enacted to ensure stern punishment for such offenders,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the TRS government was backing the communal elements in Telangana by not taking any action against them. He alleged that the TRS, BJP, and MIM have jointly conspired to vitiate the atmosphere in Telangana.

“A simple analysis of the recent statements made by BJP, MIM, and TRS leaders reveals the pattern adopted by them to boost polarisation. They unleash a series of statements and counter-statements to keep the people distracted from real issues,” he said.

Shabbir Ali further said if the TRS government was not part of BJP-MIM’s game plan to communalize the situation in Telangana, then it should take proper action in the recent cases of hate speeches.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his last visit to Hyderabad, made objectionable comments against the Muslim community and threatened to scrap their 4% quota in jobs and education. Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay must have made over a dozen provocative statements in the recent past against the Muslim community, the Urdu language, and other issues. He even called for digging of all mosques to search for Shivlings. But no action has been taken against Amit Shah or Bandi Sanjay,” he said.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did not even respond to Amit Shah’s threat of removing 4% Muslim reservation. With his silence, KCR has endorsed the views expressed by Amit Shah against the Muslim community,” he remarked.

“Similarly, Minister KTR creates a lot of hue & cry on Twitter, but his party’s government takes no action on the ground. He should turn from ‘bhashan’ mode to ‘action’ mode by directing the police authorities to register cases against the BJP and other leaders who made hate speeches,” he said while adding that KTR’s much-publicized tweets were only aimed at getting some publicity and he was not serious in curbing such hate speeches in Telangana.

Shabbir Ali said MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks about selective issues which benefit the BJP in building the ‘Hindu Vs Muslim’ narrative. “Owaisi claims that his party MIM is an ally of the TRS Govt in Telangana. In that case, why he did not pressurize chief minister KCR to register cases against BJP leaders for their derogatory remarks against Islam and Muslims?” he asked.