English translation of the Holy Quran to be released on Feb 8 in New Delhi

Delhi: The latest English translation of the Holy Quran will be launched here on Saturday, February 8, at 4 PM at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road.

According to the publisher, Pharos Media, this is a simple and clear English translation of the holy book. “Only the most authentic Arabic sources have been used in its preparation. An effort has been made to present the Quran and Islam exactly as they were understood by the early Muslim scholars and commentators of the Holy Quran,” says the press release.

The translation has been carried out by well-known Islamic scholar Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan, who is the author and translator of over 50 books in Arabic, English, and Urdu. He spent 12 years completing this work.

Dr. Khan pursued his education at Indian madrassas, then at Al-Azhar and Cairo University in Egypt. Later he earned a doctorate in Islamic Studies from the University of Manchester, UK. He was associated with the Muslim Institute, London, as a research fellow for nearly 13 years.

At present, he holds several responsibilities, including being the Director of Darul Musannefin Shibli Academy (Azamgarh) and the editor of its scholarly journal, Ma’arif. Since 2000, he has also been the editor of the English newspaper, The Milli Gazette.

This translation, titled The Glorious Quran, is available in two editions: with the Arabic text, English translation, and footnotes, and with only the English translation and footnotes.

The launch ceremony of the Quran translation will be presided over by Dr. Syeda Syedain Hameed, former member of the Planning Commission of India. The speakers at the event will include Janab Syed Sadatullah Husaini (Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind), Maulana Mohibullah Nadwi (Member of Parliament), Professor Abdul Majid Qazi (Department of Arabic, Jamia Millia Islamia), Professor Muhammad Qutbuddin (Department of Arabic, JNU), Dr. Waris Mazhari (Department of Islamic Studies, Jamia Hamdard) and Mr. Abdul Wadood Sajid (Editor, Inquilab, Delhi).