Enjoyed Maldives wearing Abayas, snorkeled in Hijab: Sana Khan

Mumbai: Former television actress Sana Khan, who left the entertainment industry in 2020 for spiritual reasons, is back in the headlines as her old photos from a 2021 Maldives trip resurface on social media.

The pictures have gained renewed attention following her recent interview with Rubina Dilaik on the podcast Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi, where she opened up about her spiritual transformation, family life, and the impact of her lifestyle choices.

During the interview, the 36-year-old Bigg Boss alum discussed her journey towards embracing faith and modesty, sharing insights about her marriage to Mufti Anas and their new family life. Sana also revealed her decision to wear the hijab and abaya, which she described as a way to attain spiritual peace and a deeper connection to her religion.

One particular anecdote from her Maldives trip caught attention. Sana recalled how her decision to wear an abaya during her vacation in the Maldives, a destination often associated with swimwear and beach attire, resonated with many Muslim women.

“One thing I noticed was with the Muslim crowd, jo ladies Muslim ho yaa modest ladies ho… they would say we earlier felt if you are going to Maldives you have to wear short clothes or swimwear only. But when we saw your picture, we realised we can enjoy Maldives even in Abayas,” Sana said, highlighting the positive impact her choice had on others.

She went on to explain how several families shared that they felt inspired by her modest attire during the trip.

Sana, overwhelmed by the response, added, “I didn’t even think that it could bring this change. I literally wore jilbabs, abaya, scarf. My husband and I were playing table tennis in my hijab. Imagine going snorkeling in a hijab — we enjoyed so much.”

However, Sana acknowledged that not everyone was supportive of her decision. Some critics questioned her choice of outfit for a beach vacation, but she gracefully brushed off the negativity. “I can’t feel angry at them because they don’t know what they are saying. I let go of these people. They don’t have knowledge about why I have suddenly had this change, so I should not feel bad about it,” she added.

Sana Khan, who married Mufti Anas just months after quitting showbiz in 2020, recently welcomed a baby boy, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, in July 2023.