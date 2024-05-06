‘Enjoyed seeing myself dance’, PM Modi reacts to his viral video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday posted a viral meme video where he is seen grooving on stage, saying that he enjoyed seeing himself dance.
PM Modi reacted to a follower who posted the meme video, where the Prime Minister is seen arriving on stage to perform while dancing on his way.
“Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance,” posted PM Modi on X.
“Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight,” the Prime Minister added.
A follower of PM Modi commented: “Coolest PM ever. Sir, what is the source of your positivity?”
“Modiji u look like a rockstar. They made you look too cute,” another follower posted.
Earlier, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was seen dancing in a similar meme video, which also gained popularity globally.