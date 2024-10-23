Enrolment drive in Hyderabad to recruit nurses for jobs in Japan

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has launched a special program in Hyderabad aimed at training and providing jobs for Telangana candidates to recruit staff nurses to work in Japan.

Under Japan’s Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) scheme, TOMCOM will provide education and training opportunities, followed by secure placements in Japan’s health sector.

Qualifications for jobs in Japan

To qualify for the positions, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Intermediate, General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma, Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM), or paramedical qualifications from accredited institutions

Age between 22 and 30 years.

No prior work experience is necessary to apply, making this an accessible opportunity for many young aspirants.

Salary offered

Selected 50 participants will undergo comprehensive training in the Japanese language for the jobs and other professional skills at a facility in Hyderabad. After completing the language training, candidates will move to Japan to receive monthly salaries ranging from Rs 1.5 to Rs 1.8 lakh.

This program not only addresses the growing need for healthcare workers in Japan but also offers promising opportunities for young professionals from Telangana to gain international experience and secure high-paying jobs.