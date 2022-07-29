Ensure all street lights are operating: GHMC Mayor

Updated: 29th July 2022
Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

Hyderabad: The GHMC Mayor G Vijayalakshmi on Thursday met the officials of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited officials and told them to make all the twin city’s street lights operational.

The mayor said that there are many roads where the street lights are inoperational which led to accidents and the menace of stray dogs, especially during the night hours which causes great inconvenience to the pedestrians.

The mayor exhorted the electricity officials to ensure that the city lights are fully operational and promptly attend to any complaint of street darkness by restoring the light.

