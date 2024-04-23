Ensure children are allocated seats with their parents: DGCA to airlines

Directive comes against the backdrop of instances of children below the age of 12 years were not seated along with their parents or guardians during the flight.

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 23rd April 2024 12:42 pm IST
New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked airlines to ensure that children up to the age of 12 years are allocated seats with at least one of their parents or guardians in a flight.

The directive comes against the backdrop of instances of children below the age of 12 years were not seated along with their parents or guardians during the flight.

“Airlines shall ensure that children up to the age of 12 years are allocated seats with at least one of their parents/guardians, who are travelling on the same PNR and a record of the same shall be maintained,” the DGCA said in a statement on Tuesday.

