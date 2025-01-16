Ensure uninterrupted power supply in Telangana: TRANSCO CMD

Hyderabad: Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TRANSCO) chairman and managing director D Krishna Bhaskar, on Thursday, January 16 asked officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Telangana.

Bhaskar stressed on uninterrupted power supply in areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He further called for close monitoring of the power supply position on each and every 33KV Feeder and to take immediate action whenever necessary.

Officials from the TRANSCO were asked to stock material including Transformers, CTs, PTs, Insulators, Circuit Breakers in case repairs and maintenance are required. “All field engineers shall stay at their headquarters and continue to strive hard to take all required measures to maintain quality and reliable power supply throughout the state,” Bhaskar said during a surprise visit to Raidurg GIS substation.