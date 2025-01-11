Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner assures contractors payment of dues

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipaln Corporation (GHMC) commissioner on Saturday, January, 11 met the protesting contractors in Hyderabad and assured them of paying the due.

GHMC commissioner Ilambariti K reportedly Held a meeting with the protesting contactors. Speaking to Siasat.com officials from the civic body said that the commissioner has assured the protesting contractors and assured them of the. “The contractors were given an assurance that the payments will be made soon,” an official said.

The meeting comes days after the contractors went on a strike over non payment of dues. Two of the contractors attempted suicide by dousing themselves in petrol, as contractors voiced their concerns over unpaid bills.

The two contractors who attempted suicide were swiftly rescued by their fellow workers and have been reportedly taken to a hospital in Hyderabad for a medical check-up.

Raising slogans like “No payment, No work”, they threatened to stop working on all the civic maintenance projects across Hyderabad. Some contractors claimed that their bills had been pending for over a year.