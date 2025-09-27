ENT hospital flooding: Harish Rao slams Telangana govt's 'neglect'.

Hyderabad: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao expressed serious concern after rainwater entered the Koti ENT Hospital, flooding the premises up to three feet.

He strongly criticised the negligence and inaction of government machinery.

Harish Rao said the hospital drain had been damaged for more than a month, causing dirty water to flow into the premises.

“Despite repeated complaints from the public, officials failed to take corrective action. Patients and their attendants visiting the hospital have been facing severe inconvenience,” he remarked.

‘Public health, safety ignored’

Following heavy rains in Hyderabad yesterday evening, floodwater entered the hospital campus. Condemning the government’s lack of precautionary measures, Harish Rao said public health and safety were being ignored.

He said that during the BRS regime, even at the peak of the black fungus crisis, the ENT Hospital had provided “exemplary” medical services. “However, under the Congress government, the hospital has been left neglected,” he added.

Harish Rao shared a video of the flooded hospital on social media, blaming the situation on the failure to repair the drain.

He demanded urgent action to fix the drainage system and prevent floodwater from entering the hospital whenever it rains in Hyderabad.