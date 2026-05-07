‘Entire world would be hostage’ if Iran acquires nuclear weapon, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 7, warned that the world would face serious consequences if Iran obtains a nuclear weapon, as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in West Asia continue alongside rising military tensions across the region.

Speaking ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s meeting with Pope Leo, Trump said his position on Iran remained unchanged.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “The entire world would be hostage” if Tehran acquired one, he added.

The remarks came as reports suggested Iran is preparing to submit its response to a US-backed proposal aimed at ending the war and launching broader negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme and regional security issues.

Iran insists Strait of Hormuz must remain under its control

Iranian officials and former military commanders stressed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain under Iranian control.

Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and current member of Iran’s Expediency Council, warned that foreign powers could use the waterway against Iran if control shifted away from Tehran.

“If control and management of the Strait of Hormuz pass out of Iran’s hands, the enemy will once again weaponise it against Iran and its people,” Rezaei told Iran’s ISNA news agency.

Rezaei also said Iran “will not negotiate the nuclear issue with anyone”, potentially complicating diplomatic efforts involving Washington and regional mediators.

“The Iranian model emphasises that the region must provide its own security; foreign forces — whether American or European — must leave,” he added.

Also Read US expects Iran reply within 48 hours amid escalating tensions

Tehran reviews US proposal through Pakistan mediation

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran is reviewing a new proposal from Washington and would communicate its response to mediator Pakistan after finalising its position.

Pakistan has reportedly continued to play a central role in backchannel negotiations between the United States and Iran.

According to CNN, Iran is expected to submit its response to mediators on Thursday as diplomatic efforts continue to intensify.

Iran denies involvement in South Korean vessel explosion

Iran on Thursday denied allegations linking its armed forces to an explosion that damaged a South Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.

In a statement, the Iranian embassy in Seoul said Tehran “strongly rejects and categorically denies” any involvement in the incident.

The embassy added that Iran considers the Strait of Hormuz part of its “defensive geography” and said safe passage depends on compliance with regulations currently enforced by Iranian authorities.

Official Statement of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Allegations Concerning Damage to a Korean Vessel in the Strait of Hormuzhttps://t.co/yYDvraItYR — Iran embassy in Seoul (@IraninSKorea) May 7, 2026

The IRGC Navy also thanked ship owners operating in the Gulf for cooperating with newly introduced transit procedures after what it described as the elimination of threats from “aggressors”.

Iran warned that disregard for operational requirements in the strait could lead to “unintended incidents”.

US outlines conditions and ‘red lines’ in negotiations

According to the Wall Street Journal, citing senior US officials, Washington has established several “red lines” in negotiations with Iran.

The reported conditions include the surrender of all enriched Iranian nuclear material, dismantling uranium enrichment facilities and the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as US restrictions are eased.

The report said lifting most sanctions would depend on Iran implementing any future agreement rather than simply signing it.

US officials reportedly consider dismantling enrichment facilities more important than any temporary halt to uranium enrichment.

Israeli-Hezbollah tensions escalate in Lebanon

The Israeli military said seven soldiers were wounded, including one seriously, in Hezbollah drone attacks in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

Israeli media also reported that Israel assassinated Malek Ballout, identified as a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Israeli officials reportedly informed the United States about the operation, while Hezbollah had not immediately commented.

The strike marked the first reported Israeli targeting in Beirut’s southern suburbs in nearly three weeks.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported heavy Israeli shelling in the areas of Aita al-Shaab and Ramyah at dawn, alongside intense machinegun fire near both towns.

Separately, one person was injured in an overnight Israeli strike on Jouaiyya and transported to hospital in Tyre by civil defence teams.

Rights group alleges executions in Iran

A US-based human rights group alleged that Iran executed at least 28 people over the past seven weeks on espionage-related charges, according to CNN.

The allegations come amid heightened security tensions following recent military confrontations involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Image sparks outrage over desecration of Christian symbol

An image circulating online appeared to show an Israeli soldier pressing a cigarette against the mouth of a Virgin Mary statue in southern Lebanon.

The image triggered criticism on social media and added to previous allegations of Israeli forces desecrating Christian religious symbols in Lebanon during military operations.

Iran seeks FIFA assurances over World Cup participation

Iranian football federation chief Mehdi Taj said he plans to seek assurances from Gianni Infantino regarding Iran’s participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The comments followed Canada’s reported refusal to grant Taj entry over alleged links to the IRGC.

Iranian football federation chief Mehdi Taj speaks amid concerns over Iran’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Markets react cautiously to diplomatic developments

Gold prices remained near a one-week high on Thursday as investors awaited greater clarity on a possible peace agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Gold Jewellery (Representational Image)

Markets were also influenced by reports that the US and Iran may be nearing a preliminary framework agreement to reduce tensions and reopen broader negotiations.

Trump meanwhile highlighted Wall Street gains as evidence of a strong US economy despite ongoing regional tensions.

“Stock Market hit an ALL-TIME HIGH TODAY. 401Ks and jobs booming,” Trump wrote in a post shared by the White House on X.