Environmentalists raise concerns ahead of Musi Rejuvenation megaproject launch

Hyderabad: On the eve of the commencement of the Musi rejuvenation megaproject, environmentalists, activists, and academicians from across Telangana and the country have raised concerns about the proposed project.

The signatories criticized the rushed nature of its implementation and the related demolition drives affecting the poor working-class population living along the riverbed.

The joint statement initiated by the National Forum of Urban Struggles (SHRAM) of the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) calls for an immediate and comprehensive review of the project, urging that it be transformed into a consultative, people-centric, and ecologically just initiative for environmental revival.

The key demands put forth by the activist signatories emphasize that the Musi River Rejuvenation project should “not be a project of mega displacement, land grabbing, or privatization.”

They argue that it should not proceed without a detailed project report or a rehabilitation and resettlement policy.

The statement advocates for ensuring the ecological free flow of the river by eliminating industrial and municipal pollution, rather than commodifying urban commons or diverting forests and farmlands under the guise of megaprojects.

Furthermore, the rights to dignified housing, livelihoods, education, and democratic participation for all residents of the Musi River area must be upheld with transparency. This includes ensuring complete rehabilitation for those who were unjustly evicted during arbitrary demolitions.

A joint open statement was signed by notable activists, including Medha Patkar, Soumya Dutta, Dr. K. Babu Rao, Lalita Ramdas, Prafulla Samantara, Jasveen Jairath, and others. The signatories have voiced their concerns about the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government, which came to power in Telangana promising socially just and inclusive governance in the state.

The letter emphasizes that the Musi River rejuvenation project should inflict the least harm to the commons and the riverine population, avoid unnecessary evictions and land acquisitions, and should not be conducted for commercial purposes.