EPS upset as Jayalalithaa’s name omitted in Koyambedu metro announcement

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th August 2023 3:25 pm IST
Chennai: AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has strongly objected to the Chennai Metro rail corporation omitting the name of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa during announcement at Koyambedu Bus Terimal metro station.

In a statement on Monday, EPS said that it was Jayalalithaa who had ensured the speedy completion of phase 1 of the Chennai Metro rail and added that omitting her name from announcement was highly deplorable.

The former Chief Minister said that till last week the Chennai metro had announced the Koyambedu Metro Bus station stop as ,’Puratchi Thalaivi J. Jayalalithaa moffusil bus terminus’ and for the last few days the operator has been announcing it has only Koyambedu Bus terminus.

EPS called upon the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) to make the announcement with the full name of the station, ‘Puratchi Thalaivi J. Jayalalithaa Mofussil Bus Terminal’.

He said that if the CMRL fails to do so, the AIADMK would resort to dharna before the CMRL head office.

