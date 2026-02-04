Epstein to Qatari businessman: Doha should also ‘sing and dance’ for Israel

Convicted sex offender and American financier Jeffrey Epstein told a Qatari businessman that Doha also needed to “sing and dance” for Israel to be on US President Donald Trump‘s good side during the Gulf blockade.

The email, included in a tranche of US Justice Department documents released on January 30, shows Epstein included himself in a Gulf dispute involving Qatar on one side and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia on the other.

In the email, Epstein told a man identified as Jabor Y that Qatar could potentially be welcomed back if it normalises ties with Israel, that is, if it recognises the Israeli state.

“If the people would allow your country to recognize israel. could be interesting to discuss. If not maybe consider putting one billion into a fund to benefit the victims of terrorist acts. asking the other gcc memebers to match it,” Epstein told Jabor Y, who was later seen using the name Jabor Yousef Jassim Al Thani

Jabor Yousef Jassim Al Thani is a Qatari businessman and member of the royal family. A 2016 document also shows him asking for permission to use Epstein’s plane to land in Doha.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia led a group of Arab states in cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposing a land, air and sea blockade on the gas-rich state in June 2017, a move backed by then US president Donald Trump.

Epstein suggested that Qatar’s troubles could be resolved if it stopped “kicking and arguing” and moved closer to Israel, using India as an example of a country that developed close ties with Israel.

“The Indian Prime minisiter modi took advice. and danced and sang in israel for the benefit of the US president. they had met a few weeks ago.. IT WORKED.!” Epstein told Jabor.