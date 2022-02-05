EqualityForTelangana trends on Twitter as PM Modi inaugurates Statue of Equality

Hyderabad: The hashtag ‘#EqualityForTelangana’ is trending on Twitter since the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad to inaugurate a 216-feet tall Statue of Equality.

Netizens tweeted many questions to the Prime Minister demanding as to why Telangana was ignored when it came to allocations of funds or national status to its projects.

Ministers from the Telangana government cabinet and public representatives also tweeted with the issues pertaining to their subject and constituencies. Using the hashtag ‘EqualityForTelangana’.

Welcome Hon'ble Prime Minister ji,

With due respect, we appeal to you to treat Telangana State equally like Gujarat .

It's 8 Years, 8 Budgets and still our Telangana is deprived of Justice from Union Government of India.

The minister of prohibition and excise of Telangana Srinivas Goud questioned when the union government could allocate national status to Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra project, why couldn’t they allocate national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy project?

Member of Telangana legislative assembly Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked, “Sir, what does the Union government do with all the letters and representations given by Telangana ministers? Very curious to know. There is no reply to our requests, at least answer this sir. #EqualityForTelangana”

Sir, What does the Union Govt do with all the letters and representations given by Telangana Ministers? Very curious to know. There is no reply to our requests, at least answer this sir.

Telangana agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy in his tweet asked why the union government does not support the agriculture and industrial sectors in Telangana.

The minister for ST welfare, women and child welfare Satyavathi Rathod questioned the prime minister as to why the union government was reluctant in recognising Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jathara as a ‘national festival’.

The TRS member of parliament from Warangal Ranjith Reddy stated that whatever Telangana achieved until today was all because of the visionary leadership of chief minister KCR. “Why so unwilling to support a progressive State like Telangana? I demand #EqualityForTelangana,” his tweet said.

Whatever #Telangana achieved until today is all because of the visionary leadership of CM #KCR. Why so unwilling to support a progressive State like Telangana ? I demand #Equalityfortelangana

In a unique way, a group of youngsters in 30 seconds video are seen protesting at Tank Bund holding a Flexi that asks ‘what about equality for Telangana?’

The flexi reads: “Where is the rail coach factory in Telangana? Where is ITIR for Telangana? Where is the Turmeric Board for Telangana? Where is the national status for the irrigation project for Telangana? Where is the Bayyaram steel factory for Telangana? Where is IIM for Telangana? Where are medical colleges for Telangana? Where are Hyderabad metro funds for Telangana? Where are NDRF funds for Telangana?”

Youngsters protesting holding a Flexi ‘What about equality for Telangana?’ as the prime minister of India visit Hyderabad to inaugurate the Statue of Equality

The prime minister of India is in the state capital to dedicate to the nation the ‘Statue of Equality, commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and to kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute (ICRISAT).