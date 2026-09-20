Equipment stolen from TIMS Hospital, Sanathnagar

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into the newly inaugurated Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, Sanathnagar, and stole equipment on Saturday, September 19.

The burglary occurred on the fifth floor of the Academic Block, where the burglars broke into the materials storage room and stole expensive equipment.

Hospital staff lodged a complaint at the Borabanda police station. Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Borabanda police said, “A member of the contractor’s team stole equipment worth Rs 30,000 and has been arrested.” A burglary case was registered under Section 331 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).