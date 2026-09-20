Equipment stolen from TIMS Hospital, Sanathnagar

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Borabanda poliice said, " A member of the contator's team stole equipment worht Rs 30,000 and has been arrested."

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Hospital building at TIMS Sanathnagar preparing for pending surgeries, offering relief to patients in nee.
Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences(TIMS)

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into the newly inaugurated Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, Sanathnagar, and stole equipment on Saturday, September 19.

The burglary occurred on the fifth floor of the Academic Block, where the burglars broke into the materials storage room and stole expensive equipment.

Hospital staff lodged a complaint at the Borabanda police station. Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

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Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Borabanda police said, “A member of the contractor’s team stole equipment worth Rs 30,000 and has been arrested.” A burglary case was registered under Section 331 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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