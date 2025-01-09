Equity fund inflows in India surge over 14 pc in Dec

New Delhi: Actively managed equity mutual fund inflows saw over 14 per cent monthly growth at Rs 41,155.9 crore in the month of December, the data by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) showed on Thursday.

The growth in equity mutual fund inflows came as thematic/sectoral and small-cap funds saw higher investments.

The small-cap funds clocked a net inflow of Rs 4,667.7 crore in December, while the net inflows stood at Rs 4,111.8 crore in the previous month.

The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 5,093.2 crore in December, from Rs 4,883.4 crore in the previous month, as per the AMFI data.

Inflows into the sectoral and thematic category rose to Rs 15,331.5 crore.

Meanwhile, flexi-cap funds saw an inflow of Rs 4,730.7 crore, while multi-cap funds recorded inflows worth Rs 5,084.1 crore.

Inflows from new fund offers accounted for inflow of Rs 13,643 crore last month. Passive fund category saw the most number of new find offering (NFO) launches. NFOs brought a total of Rs 4,052-crore inflow into the industry last month.

Indian mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AUM) saw significant growth over the last decade, as it increased by a whopping 524 per cent to 68.08 lakh crore in November 2024 from 10.9 lakh crore in November 2014.

The AUM growth in B-30 (Beyond 30 cities) outpaced the top-30 cities during this period. The mutual fund industry’s AUM has increased by more than Rs 37 lakh crore in the last four years.

AUM increased by Rs 11 lakh crore in 2023, Rs 2.65 lakh crore in 2022, and about Rs 7 lakh crore in 2021.

According to AMFI data, about 174 open-ended schemes were added in 2024 (till November). Apart from this, 19.42 lakh folios were added to hybrid mutual funds in 2024. At the same time, 1.87 lakh folios were added to solution-oriented mutual funds.