Erdogan announces fee exemption for Gaza students in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Palestinian students from the Gaza Strip who study in Turkish universities will be exempt from paying tuition fees.

This is according to a presidential decree issued on Thursday, November 16.

Turkey will cover the fees for the second semester of the current academic year, for diploma and bachelor’s degree students.

It policy applies to all Palestinian students from Gaza enrolled in Turkish public universities.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, Turkey has been actively working to support Palestinians and halt the conflict.

Turkey provided 500 tons of medical aid to Gaza, including medicines, field hospitals, ambulances, and supplies, and also sent medical crews via the presidential plane.

On Wednesday, November 15, Two planes carrying 27 Palestinian patients and 13 companions arrived at Ankara’s Esenboga Airport from Al-Arish Airport in Egypt.

The Israeli army has been waging a devastating war on Gaza for 42 days, leaving 11,500 martyrs, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, in addition to 29,800 injured, 70 percent of whom are children and women.