Erdogan threatens to invade Israel to support Palestinians

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to invade Israel as it did with Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, in support of Palestinians in the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza Strip.

Erdogan’s remarks came during a televised address at a meeting of his ruling AK Party in his hometown of Rize on Sunday, July 28.

“We must be very strong so that Israel can’t do these ridiculous things to Palestine. Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them,” Erdoğan said, Reuters reported.

“There is no reason why we cannot do this,” he added. “We must be strong so that we can take these steps.”

“Erdogan is following in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein by threatening to attack Israel. He should remember what happened there and how it ended,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote in a post on X.

Yair Lapid, the Israeli opposition leader, wrote that the Turkish president “is ranting and raving again” and “is a danger to the Middle East.”

“The world, and especially NATO members, must strongly condemn his outrageous threats against Israel and force him to end his support for Hamas,” Lapid said. “We won’t accept threats from a wannabe dictator.”

Erdogan’s comments come amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict, following a rocket attack on Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, killing 12 children.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

Since then, at least 39,324 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed and 90,830 others injured.