Erdogan urges Muslim world to act in unity to stop Israel’s attack on Gaza

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the Muslim world to act in unity in order to stop Israel’s attack on Gaza Strip and ensure it adheres to United Nations (UN) resolutions.

He made the remarks during a phone call with his Gambian counterpart Adama Barrow on Thursday, May 2.

During the call, they discussed the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestine and the agenda of the 15th Islamic Summit to be held in Gambia.

Erdogan denounces Western democracy for supporting Israel

Addressing a gathering of the Turkish diaspora in the capital Ankara on Thursday, Erdogan criticized Western democracy for supporting Israel’s interests despite its atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza.

He claimed that the world has only witnessed the deaths of around 35,000 Palestinians in the latest round of Israel’s brutal attacks, Turkey’s Communications Directorate wrote on X.

“We observe with caution Western administrators’ hypocritical policies on massacres in Gaza, who have been lecturing us on democracy and freedom for years.”

“We have always kept the genocide perpetrated by Israel against our Gazan brothers on the agenda. Despite the pressure from the global Zionist lobby, we remain firm in our stance,” he said.

Erdogan praises pro-Palestinian rallies at US universities, but criticizes violence, torture, and lynch mobs. He believes Western democracy benefits Israel, as protests are suppressed.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

Since then, over 34,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed and 77,000 others injured.