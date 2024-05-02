Iran imposes sanctions on US, UK over Israel support

Tehran: The Islamic Republic of Iran has imposed sanctions on United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) individuals and entities for supporting and financing Israel in its war on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Thursday, May 2, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the sanctions on US individuals and entities are in line with Iran’s law on “countering violation of human rights and terrorist activities of the US in the region.”

The sanctions targeted seven Americans, including General Bryan P. Fenton, commander of the US special operations command, and Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, a former commander of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on sanctions imposed on some #American individuals and institutions

Iran also imposed sanctions on UK individuals and entities in accordance with a law aimed at countering the Zionist regime’s hostile activities against peace and security.

On the other hand, UK targeted include Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps, commander of the British Army strategic command James Hockenhull and Peter Ivans, Commander of UK Royal Navy in Red Sea HMC Diamond.

Additionally, penalties were declared for the American companies Lockheed Martin and Chevron as well as Elbit Systems, Parker Meggitt, and Rafael UK, the British companies.

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of #Iran regarding sanctions against some of the #United_Kingdom regime's individual

The ministry announced sanctions involving the blocking of Iranian financial and banking systems, assets within Iran’s jurisdiction, and prohibition of visa issuance and entry to Iranian territory.

This comes weeks after US, UK, and Canada have announced a new package of sanctions against Iran following the recent attack on Israel.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, causing extensive infrastructure damage and causing more than 34,000 civilian deaths primarily children and women.