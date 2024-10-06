Escalating conflict raises alarms for Kashmiri students in Iran

Srinagar: The families of hundreds of Kashmiri youths studying in Iran are deeply worried over the safety of their wards as West Asia remains on the brink of a full-blown war while many are now wary of sending their children there for higher studies.

Iran is considered to be economically viable for professional courses, including MBBS, and hundreds of students from Kashmir prefer to get admission to various colleges there.

The families of such students are deeply perturbed over the unfolding of events, especially in the backdrop of the escalation in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and Israel-Hamas war.

Iran’s attack on Israel

Iran fired around 200 missiles into Israel on October 1 in response to Israel’s killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders of the militant outfit. Following the Iranian action, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran will “pay” for it.

Dr Syed Shiraz, a resident of Dab village in the Ganderbal district said, “My daughter’s college is around 150 km from Tehran. There is tension in the capital city of Iran and the neighbouring countries too.”

“I have apprehensions and everyone whose kin or relatives are in Iran, are perturbed. But we are hopeful everything will be fine,” he told PTI.

Shiraz said he is in constant touch with his daughter and takes regular stock of the situation through video or audio calls.

“My daughter says protests and demonstrations are being held in Tehran but there is no emergency as such. However, an alert has been issued among people from other countries that they should be in touch with the embassy in Tehran.

“It feels that the situation is going to escalate greatly. But we have to abide by the rules of our country. They are at the helm of affairs and I am sure they will take care of our kids,” he said.

Like him, hundreds of others are in despair over the unfolding events.

Aijaz Ahmed Haji, a resident of Saida Kadal locality of interior Srinagar says his brothers — Imran Hussain and Bilal Ahmed — are pursuing religious education in Iran.

“I have not spoken to my siblings for the past four days and I am anxious. There are protests, the shops are shut and the country is mourning over the demise of Hezbollah supremo Syed Hassan Nasrallah. It’s the responsibility of the Government of India to take care of its citizens who are living abroad,” said a visibly upset Haji.

After a deep breath, he expressed hope that his brothers remain safe as the dark clouds of war hover over West Asia. “I pray to Allah that my brothers are safe and I also pray for the people of Iran,” he said.

Uncertainty affects consultancies in Srinagar

The uncertainty and rising tensions in the region have also hit the businesses of career consultancies in Srinagar. From hundreds of admissions each year, the number of students aspiring to complete higher education in Iran has plunged to just a few dozen.

“We handle admissions for India and abroad, sending students to countries like Russia, Iran, and Bangladesh. For the past five to six months, the situation has not been good and admissions to countries like Iran have decreased. Last year, we sent 50 to 60 students to Iran but the number has dropped this year,” Iqra, a career consultant, told PTI videos.

“Since there are limited opportunities in Kashmir, parents often send their children abroad. Recently, there was a crisis in Bangladesh also,” she said at her office in Parraypora in uptown Srinagar.

Iqra acknowledged that the prevailing situation in West Asia has prompted parents to think multiple times before choosing Iran for their children’s higher studies.

“The parents are concerned and we are working to facilitate and guide them as well as the parents. We are staying connected with the students and offering support to the parents. Our consultancy is doing everything possible and our team is currently on the ground to bring the students back safely,” she added.