Etala is a curse to BJP: Banners targeting MP surface, party dismisses internaldissent

Hyderabad: Fresh controversy involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Malkajgiri Lok Sabha MP Etala Rajender erupted after banners accusing him of being a “curse to BJP” rose near the Medchal Outer Ring Road, indicating a possible dissent within the Telangana unit of the saffron party.

The banners stated that Etala is allegedly unhappy with Telangana State President N Ramachander Rao and his leadership, and wants his position.

The messages claimed BJP allowed Etala to contest from two Assembly constituencies – Gajwel and Huzurabad, both lost to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Padi Kaushik Reddy. Despite the defeats, he was given another chance to contest from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat. But Etala was allegedly disappointed for not being included in the Union Cabinet.

“Your constant complaints are a curse to the BJP,” one of the banners read.

The banners also questioned his alleged discomfort with the rising prominence of other BJP leaders, especially Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind.

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Dismissing any internal disputes within the party, N Ramachander Rao condemned the banners and asserted that the BJP is a team with the next Assembly elections as its main focus.

“This is highly reprehensible. We will lodge a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) against the culprits,” he said.

Dharmapuri Arvind has distanced himself from the controversy.