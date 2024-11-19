Etihad airways to announce 10 new routes, expand network to 93 cities

The national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is gearing up for a significant announcement on November 25 revealing 10 new destinations in a single day. The ambitious projects will elevate the airline’s network from its Abu Dhabi hub to a total of 93 cities, marking one of the largest single-day expansions in its history.

Details of the announcement

The new routes will be revealed together with the previously introduced plans for 2025 which include Prague, Warsaw, and Al Alamein.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Antonoaldo Neves pointed out that this change will help the airline provide passengers with better and truly Emirati hospitality and customization opportunities. He said, “Etihad is accelerating its growth strategy at a very fast pace with an impressive announcement of 10 new destinations on a single day.”

Strategic growth

Neves said that this expansion is designed to cater for the dynamic demand of travellers by providing more options to have more flights at convenient times and frequency. The airline has recently launched a teaser campaign on social media platform TikTok with a hint of further clues that will be delivered closer to the date; the overall concept is to create buzz among potential customers.