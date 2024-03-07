Etihad Airways to recruit 2K pilots, cabin crew, mechanics in 2024

If you are looking for a job in the aviation sector in the Middle East, there’s an opportunity for you.

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways plans to hire up to 2,000 pilots, cabin crew, and mechanics this year to prepare for expansion in 2025.

CEO of Etihad Airways Antonoaldo Neves said, “We’re going to be hiring about 1,500 to 2,000 people this year to prepare for 2025.”

“In 2025, we are getting 15 more planes. And I need pilots, mechanics, and flight attendants for those planes. So, the second half of this year is going to be all about training pilots and flight attendants for 2025,” Neves was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

In 2023, the airline hired more than 2,300 new employees, primarily pilots and cabin crew.

On Wednesday, March 6, Etihad Airways announced its results for the full year 2023, which experienced an 11 percent revenue growth, reaching Dirham 20.3 billion (Rs 4,57,66,69,87,74), with operating results of Dirham 1.4 billion (Rs 31,56,44,60,298), net profit of Dirham 525 million (Rs 11,83,67,44,080), and passenger revenue of Dirham16.7 billion (Rs 3,76,52,11,92,640).

The airline expanded its fleet by 14 aircraft, launched 15 new destinations, and reduced net leverage to 2.5x net debt to EBITDA in 2023, resulting in a 30 percent growth in Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs).

Etihad’s 2023 performance is attributed to its successful business reorganisation, divesting from ancillary support services, restructuring the fleet, streamlining the destination network, and prioritizing productivity and cost savings.