Etihad cancels Abu Dhabi flight, Delhi airport passengers face ordeal

Around 200 passengers were deboarded from the aircraft.

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Etihad Airways Boeing 787 aircraft taking off with Dubai skyline in background.
An Etihad Airways aircraft during take-off. Photo: Etihad

New Delhi: Around 200 Etihad Airways passengers had a harrowing time at the Delhi airport as their flight to Abu Dhabi was cancelled late Saturday evening due to a technical issue with the Boeing 787 aircraft.

Multiple passengers who were to take flight EY217 from Delhi to Abu Dhabi said the flight was scheduled to depart at 9.15 pm.

Around 200 passengers were deboarded from the aircraft, with the crew announcing that there was a technical issue with the aircraft, according to the passengers.

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After a few hours, the airline announced the cancellation of the flight, leaving passengers looking for alternative options.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight was to be operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Specific details about the technical issue could not be immediately ascertained.

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