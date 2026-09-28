Dubai: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Etihad Rail Chairman Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday, September 28, inaugurated Etihad Rail’s Dubai Station.

The inauguration marks the official launch of the UAE’s national passenger rail network, with services between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah scheduled to begin on Wednesday, September 30.

Before the inauguration, Sheikh Mohamed travelled from Abu Dhabi to Dubai aboard an Etihad Rail train. During the journey, he reviewed the railway’s operations and passenger services before meeting Emirati professionals involved in the project, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

#رئيس_الدولة يستقلّ قطار الاتحاد من أبوظبي إلى دبي.. حمدان بن محمد وذياب بن محمد بن زايد يدشنان محطة قطارات الاتحاد في دبي#وام https://t.co/FdvgyMvUk6 pic.twitter.com/SGfySvkNMQ — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) September 28, 2026

The Dubai Station is designed to connect the national railway with Dubai’s wider public transport network.

Dubai Station connects with Dubai Metro

During a tour of the station, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Theyab reviewed its facilities, passenger services and operational systems.

Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak briefed them on the station’s role in connecting Dubai with other parts of the UAE.

The station is linked to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station by a dedicated pedestrian bridge, allowing passengers to transfer between Etihad Rail and the Dubai Metro.

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Passengers can also use Dubai’s Nol system to access Etihad Rail and other public transport services through a single QR code covering train, Metro, Tram and bus journeys.

Sheikh Hamdan said the station would strengthen connectivity between Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other parts of the UAE while supporting the emirate’s transport infrastructure and economic growth.

Sheikh Theyab said the launch of passenger services marked a major milestone in the UAE’s national railway project and would strengthen connections between the emirates.

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Integrating Dubai into the national rail network would strengthen its transport infrastructure, improve accessibility to and from the city, and support its future growth and development ambitions. pic.twitter.com/ytwKQXAt2M — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 28, 2026

Passenger services start Wednesday

Etihad Rail will operate passenger services between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah from Wednesday, September 30.

Tickets are available through the Etihad Rail mobile application, website and ticket vending machines at stations.

Fares start at AED 39 for Comfort Class and AED 109 for Premium Class.

Passenger services are operated by Etihad Rail Mobility, a joint venture between Etihad Rail and Keolis.