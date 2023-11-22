EU to send more humanitarian aid to Gaza during four-day truce

Under the Qatar-brokered deal, 50 Israelis held by Hamas will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd November 2023 10:04 pm IST
EU to surge humanitarian aid in Gaza during four-day truce deal
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

The European Union Commission on Wednesday, November 22, said it will use the four-day truce in Gaza Strip to step up its humanitarian aid efforts.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“The European Commission will do its utmost to use this pause for a humanitarian surge to Gaza. I have asked Commissioner Janez Lenarcic to upscale further shipments to Gaza as quickly as possible to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the agreement reached on the release of the 50 hostages and on a pause in hostilities,” Leyen added.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Israel agrees for 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

She expressed her gratitude to those who worked tirelessly through diplomatic channels to mediate the humanitarian pause deal in Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel and Palestinian group Hamas have announced a truce-for-hostage deal and a humanitarian pause, expected to be implemented from Thursday, November 23.

Under the Qatar-brokered deal, 50 Israelis held by Hamas will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

The deal includes a four-day pause in fighting, entry of 300 humanitarian aid trucks, extension of pause, and potential release of more children and women.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd November 2023 10:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button