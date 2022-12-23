Europe’s unilateral approach, interference ‘unacceptable’: Iran

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Europe’s unilateral approach toward Iran’s issues and its continued interference in the country’s internal affairs is “unacceptable”.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone call with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares, in which the two sides also discussed issues of common interest, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website on Thursday.

Slamming the “incorrect” move by some Western states to expel Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), he added the action was an attempt to eliminate the opportunity for dialogue, Xinhua news agency reported.

During their talk, the Iranian top diplomat called for further expansion of relations between Tehran and Madrid in 2023.

Albares underlined his government’s determination to continue dialogue with Iran and improve bilateral relations.

On December 14, the UN Economic and Social Council adopted a US-proposed resolution to remove Iran from the CSW.

Protests have erupted in Iran after 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died in a Tehran hospital on September 16, a few days after her collapse at a police station. Iran has accused the US and some other Western countries of “inciting riots and supporting terrorists” in the country.