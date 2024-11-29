Eva becomes 1st pet passenger to land at Kochi airport from Doha

Eva, a one-year-old mixed-breed cat, has become the first pet passenger to land at Kochi International Airport, Kerala, after it acquired the Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS) certification recently.

Eva arrived on Air India flight AI 954 from Doha, landing at 10:17 am on Thursday, November 28.

She belongs to K A Ramachandran, who has moved back to Kerala after living 34 years in Qatar.

In a post on X, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said: “‘Eva’ enjoys stardom as the first pet imported to CIAL! Eva, the 1 year old mixed breed cat became the first pet to fly from abroad to CIAL. She arrived in Air India’s Doha – Cochin flight AI 954, this morning. “

Eva, the 1 year old mixed breed cat became the first pet to fly from abroad to CIAL 🛬. She arrived in Air India's Doha – Cochin flight AI 954, this morning. 😻😸#cial #CochinAirport #petimport #PetExport #AirIndia pic.twitter.com/6IU2d6JwI5 — Cochin International Airport (@KochiAirport) November 28, 2024

The airport’s team efficiently managed the direct import process, ensuring a hassle-free experience for Eva and her owner.

Ramachandran was pleased with the airport’s swift customs and immigration clearance, and expressed gratitude for the care shown in transporting his cat home.

CIAL introduced its ‘Pet Export’ facility in July, which has since gained popularity among passengers. The services offered include a pet station, veterinary support, and a quarantine center.

Following Eva’s arrival, CIAL is set to welcome a Belgian dog on Saturday, November 30.