Evacuation over, 70,000 tourists rescued, Himachal CM

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th July 2023 1:28 pm IST
Himachal CM reviews arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra on Jan 18th
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla: The operation to evacuate locals and tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains has been completed, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Saturday.

BookMyMBBS

Around 70,000 tourists have been evacuated, he said, adding that about 500 tourists have voluntarily decided to stay back in the state.

About 15,000 vehicles have been sent out from the state. Along with this, electricity, water and mobile services have been temporarily restored in 80 percent of the disaster-affected areas.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Himachal floods: Four youths from Rajasthan die, 3 missing

The Chief Minister said efforts are being made to restore essential services in the remaining areas at the earliest.

He praised various agencies of the NDRF and Indian Army for successfully conducting the rescue operations. The calamity is massive and the loss due to floods is estimated to be around Rs 8,000 crore.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th July 2023 1:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button