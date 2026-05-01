Mumbai: The Indian entertainment industry has seen its share of breakups and quiet separations over the years. While some celebrities choose to speak openly about their personal lives, others prefer to move on away from the spotlight. The latest to surprise fans is Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma, who has announced her separation from husband Tushaan Bhindi after five years of marriage.

Best known for her appearance in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Evelyn confirmed the news in a statement to Hindustan Times, revealing that the decision was mutual and amicable. “We have decided to go separate ways romantically but are very focused on raising our children together. We would appreciate privacy and assure you that this is as amicable as it can be. We are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting,” she shared.

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi’s wedding

Evelyn and Tushaan tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony. Initially planning a grand Indian wedding, the couple chose a low-key celebration in the countryside of Brisbane due to the pandemic. The actress had announced her marriage a month later by sharing a picture with the caption, “Forever.”

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ava Rania Bhindi, in November 2021, followed by their son Arden in July 2023. Despite their separation, both have emphasised their commitment to co-parenting their children and maintaining a respectful bond.

On the professional front, Evelyn Sharma made her Bollywood debut with From Sydney with Love in 2012 and went on to appear in films like Nautanki Saala!, Issaq, Main Tera Hero, and Yaariyan. She also had memorable appearances in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Jab Harry Met Sejal, and was last seen in Saaho, alongside Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.