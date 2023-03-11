Events to fun activities: Things to do in Hyderabad THIS month

Hyderabad: Also called the ‘City of Pearls’, Hyderabad is one of the most visited cities in India. From exploring historical monuments and museums to indulging in delicious cuisine and shopping in bustling markets, Hyderabad has something for everyone and there are a lot of reasons why visitors throng the city. There are plenty of events and activities taking place in the city that will keep you entertained and engaged. So, if you are planning a visit to Hyderabad this month, we will tell you about the most preferred places to visit and things to do in the city.

Hyderabad Tour Guide

1. Events

Image Source: Book My Show

There are various events happening in the city every month. From Amit Trivedi to Guru Randhawa, you can watch popular singers singing live in Hyderabad this month. The city also offers various fun and adventure activities like Helicopter Ride, Kayaking, High Thrill Rides etc. You can book the tickets for various big events you might like on Book My Show and PayTM Insider.

2. Places to Visit

Image Source: Twitter

Whether you are planning to go out with your family members or gang, the city offers a plethora of places which will help you get relaxed. The places which we recommend you visit this month are Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad Botanical Gardens, Ramoji Film City, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Gandipet Ecopark, Lumbini Park, NTR Garden, Sanjeevaiah Park, Koheda Gutta, Rachakonda Fort, Khajaguda Lake, Osman Sagar Lake, Snow World, Bhongir Fort Trek and Kondapochamma.

3. Historical Places

Stepwell in Bansilalpet [IANS]

From Qutub Shahi rulers to Nizams, the city has witnessed the most influential rulers from time to time. If you love history, there are various places which will make you understand the past glory of the city.

We suggest you visit Salarjung Museum, Telangana State Art Gallery, Birla Science Museum, Sudha Car Museum, Nizams Museum, Chowmahalla Palace, Purani Haveli and Bansilalpet Stepwell.

Note: Sudha Cars Museum is an automobile museum which displays “crazy cars” that resemble everyday objects.

4. Religious Places

Image Source: sama_captures Instagram

Hyderabad is one of the best examples of communal harmony and city residents have always proven how to live in brotherhood and ensure the dignity of every individual irrespective of his faith and caste. The popular religious places of the city include Mecca Masjid, Dargah Hazrat Yousufain and Sharifain, Birla Mandir, Moula Ali Hill, Puri Jagannath Temple and St. Joseph’s Cathedral.

5. Street Shopping

Image Source: theonlyvimal Instagram

If you like to bring home more things at lower prices, then Hyderabad is the best place. There are several places where you can buy various quality products at cheaper rates. So, if you are among millions of Indians who rely on street shopping, you can visit Koti Market, Nampally, Begum Bazaar, Tobacco Bazaar, Laad Bazaar, Abids Street and Charminar Bazaar.

6. Street Food

Image Source: Desi Traveler

Despite five-star hotels and top restaurants, the taste of Hyderabadis can be experienced in the narrow and busy streets. The city residents are usually seen surrounding the food stalls in the streets across the city. For a street food lover, we recommend visiting Kukatpally (IDL Lake), Madhapur, Charminar, Sindhi Colony, Gachibowli (DLF), Tolichowki and Sainikpuri.