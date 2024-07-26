Every athlete is India’s pride: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the Paris Olympics, and said every athlete is India’s pride.

As the Paris #Olympics commences, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Every athlete is India’s pride. May they all shine and embody the true spirit of sportsmanship, inspiring us with their exceptional performances. #Paris2024 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2024

He said on X, “As the Paris #Olympics commences, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Every athlete is India’s pride. May they all shine and embody the true spirit of sportsmanship, inspiring us with their exceptional performances.”

Also Read PM Modi slams Oppn claims on Agnipath Scheme

India is being represented by 117 athletes, including 47 women, in the multi-sporting spectacle.